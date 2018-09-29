MATTAWA, Wash. — A Wahluke High School student was arrested for sending an online death threat that was directed towards the school's homecoming events.

Grant County Sheriff's Office said the threat was connected back to an IP address belonging to the student. Officials said the suspect was arrested and booked into the Grant County juvenile justice system.

Authorities said the sheriff's office does not believe there is any credibility to the verbalized threat. Officials said there have been no evidence of a formalized plan or any actual preparation.

Wahluke High School's homecoming is scheduled to start Monday, Oct. 1.

