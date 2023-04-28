VERIFY | Yes, there is a way that Oregon counties could become part of Idaho

While there is a process through which 'Greater Idaho' could happen, the likelihood of it happening remains low.

Example video title will go here for this video

IDAHO, USA — The Greater Idaho movement proposes 15 counties leaving the state of Oregon and joining Idaho. It’s an idea that’s generated a lot of talk, but is it realistic?

THE QUESTION

“Is there an actual way that Oregon counties could become part of Idaho?”

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Article 4, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution addresses the creation of new states and the steps needed to make it happen.

The Constitution states, “New States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new State shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States, or Parts of States, without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned as well as of the Congress.”

This means that if counties in Oregon decide they want to be part of Idaho, lawmakers in Oregon and Idaho must first agree. It would also need congressional approval.

So, we can Verify, Yes, there is a way that Oregon counties could become a part of Idaho.

However, the likelihood that it happens is low.

"I think it faces a really steep uphill battle," Professor Seamon said. "You just ultimately have to get a ton of folks to agree for it to happen. And that's always going to be difficult.

Obstacles Seamon outlined include political splits and the question of what Oregon would gain by letting the counties leave.

"Greater Idaho would mean lesser Oregon, you might you might think of it that way," Seamon said. "Or many Oregonians, I suspect would see it that way."

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.