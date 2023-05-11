Viral video showing people scaling fence wasn't taken at US-Mexico border

A viral video that shows people climbing fence is being shared out of context ahead of Title 42's expiration. It was really shot in Melilla, a city in North Africa.

Title 42 – which suspended migrants’ rights to asylum in the U.S. in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 – expires on May 11.

Ahead of that expiration date, people on social media have been speculating there will be a “crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border, predicting a flood of migrants trying to enter the country.

One video clip with millions of views appears to show hundreds of people scaling a chain-link fence.

“We are being invaded. Dont [sic] let them lie about it. It is a constant flow, and with what is about to expire...the real flood is coming. Title 42 expires May 11, 2023,” one tweet says.

We are being invaded

Dont let them lie about it

It is a constant flow, and with what is about to expire...the real flood is coming

Title 42 expires May 11, 2023. pic.twitter.com/2EWEnKuKf9 — TexanLady (@TexanLady40) May 3, 2023

THE QUESTION

Does this viral video show people climbing a fence at the U.S.-Mexico border?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, this viral video doesn’t show people climbing a fence at the U.S.-Mexico border. It was actually taken in 2022 and shows people climbing the fence into Melilla, a city under Spanish control in North Africa.

WHAT WE FOUND

The viral video doesn’t show any “crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border. In fact, it was taken over 5,000 miles away in Melilla, Spain. Melilla has a border fence that separates it from Morocco.

VERIFY was able to find the original video, posted to YouTube on March 2, 2022, using InVid and RevEye, footage forensic tools. The video was posted by Faro TV, a news station that covers Melilla. The Associated Press reported in March 2022 that 1,200 migrants attempted to scale the 20-foot barrier that perimeters the city and 380 succeeded.

At the 30-second mark of the original video, people can be seen scaling the fence. The same people can be seen scaling the same fence as the viral video.

Using Google Maps Street View tool, VERIFY virtually traveled along the roads that parallel the Melilla border wall. The same buildings behind the fence seen at the 9-second mark in the viral video can also be seen via the Google street view of the Spain-Morocco border.

So, we can VERIFY this video doesn’t show people scaling a fence at the U.S.-Mexico border.