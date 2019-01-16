NAPLES, Idaho — UPDATE: A comment made by Naples Elementary School said the school had been told by Boundary County Sheriff Dave Kramer that a person of interest has confessed on Wednesday to stealing field trip and student council money.

In the comment on the original post that was made on Tuesday, the school announced the theft was carried out by one person and not two like originally thought.

The comment also said that Schweitzer Mountain and the Idaho Forest Group will be funding the ski tip on Thursday that was supposed to be funded by the stolen money. People who donated to the school in order for the field trip to take place can receive a full refund or allow the school to keep the money for future trips.

Information gathered by the Boundary County Sheriff's Office will be passed on to the county's prosecutor for further action.

Original Story: Naples Elementary School announced that they suffered a break-in Monday night.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the school stated “our students’ Schweitzer ski field trip and student council funds were stolen, among other items.” People also posted photos of the alleged suspects in the comments of the post.

The school also said it had taken steps to “reinforce the safety of our building and students.”

Anyone with information that may help with the identification of the individuals shown in the photos to contact Bonners Ferry Police.