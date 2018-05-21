SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley deputies seized drugs, cash and a vehicle during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

On Sunday at about 12:30 a.m., Spokane Valley Deputy Thomas Walton checked the license plate of a vehicle in front of him while patrolling N. Argonne Road. Officials said te return on the 2000 Acura’s license plate showed the registered owner, 37-year-old Ryan H. Wheeler, had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Wheeler identified himself when Walton conducted a traffic stop.

After the Washington State Department of Corrections warrant was confirmed, Wheeler was told he would be arrested, officials said.

As Wheeler exited the vehicle, Walton observed a clear plastic baggie with a dark substance inside on the driver’s side floor. He believed it was heroin, officials said.

During a search of Wheeler, Walton located a glass pipe commonly used to smoke controlled substances in Wheeler’s pants pocket and $736 in cash in his wallet, officials said.

Officials said Walton asked Wheeler for consent to search the rest of the vehicle and Wheeler declined. When Walton told Wheeler he planned to seek a search warrant, Wheeler said, “I got something in the car.”

Wheeler then admitted to having almost one ounce of heroin in the vehicle.

With consent, the vehicle was searched and deputies recovered substances believed to be heroin and methamphetamine. They were later field tested and showed a presumptive positive result for heroin and methamphetamine.

Digitial scales and several pills, believed to be Hydrocodone, were also recovered.

After being advised of his rights, Wheeler admitted he was addicted to heroin and sold it to support his addiction. The drugs, paraphernalia, $736 in cash and the Acura were seized, officials said.

Wheeler was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and the felony warrant.

The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit will continue the investigation, which could result in additional charges.

