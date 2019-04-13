SPOKANE, Wash. — Just under half of the layoffs within Spokane Public Schools are happening outside of the classroom, this includes support staff such as counselors, nurses, and librarians.

Today we learned most librarians won't necessarily be without a job, but they are being moved out of the library.

Brian Coddington a district spokesperson said the library model is changing. There will no longer be a traditional librarian to oversee the area, instead teachers will take on this role and bring their classes to check-out books and take on library education.

Coddington tells me all librarians are going back into the building allocation pool for re-assignment back into classrooms - to become teachers, except at least two who fell below their level of seniority which is based off years of service.

Some librarians came to KREM 2 with letters they received letting them know come August they are losing their jobs. One librarian we spoke with says on Thursday her principal read a script word-for-word from the school district.

It said she is not being renewed for "financial difficulties and uncertainty facing the district and the reduced educational services for the 2019-20 school year."

Part time clerks may take on more hours to handle some library operations, but S-P-S would not confirm this.

Some are concerned that students will not get the same experience without a librarian.

The American Association of School Librarians says schools with a full-time position means higher test scores and better academic outcomes.

Librarians say this move by the district tells students that reading is not a priority and that's not the message they want to send.

KREM 2 asked Coddington what the district wants families to know about the library system and he tells me all libraries are staying open and students will have access like they do now.

Librarians and the Spokane Education Association want state legislators to push for more education funding and help bring the positions back.