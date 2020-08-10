'You can come to us': Spokane PD, businesses offer ‘Safe Place’ for victims of hate crimes

Businesses will have a decal in the shape of a police badge with multi-colors displayed 3-5 inches from the ground, near the front door.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is rolling out a new program to help crime victims, especially those involved with hate crimes.

Safe Place is an agreement between businesses, the Spokane Police Department, and the community to report crimes and help people who have experienced crime or feel threatened, according to the press release.

Sixteen businesses have already adopted the program, many of them in Spokane’s Perry District.

Kitty Kane, owner of Nyne Bar & Bistro, has long sought to provide a safe haven at her business for those in need.

“You can come to us, we will take care of you, and we will make sure you get home,” Kane said.

According to the press release, only businesses are allowed to participate in the program. Local business owners are required to train their employees, volunteers, and/or staff on how to report a crime and agree to let victims wait inside their location until police arrive.

If a business would like to participate they must do the following:

Order a decal here. (1 per location/request)

Commit to Safe Place principles

Educate/train employees and staff about the Spokane Safe Place

The decal should be prominently displayed 3-5 inches from the ground and near the front door to highlight their commitment and participation in the initiative.

SPD’s Safe Place is similar to the Seattle Police Department’s program with more than 6,000 businesses throughout Seattle currently participating.

Created by the Seattle Police Department in 2014, Safe Place is a law enforcement sponsored that was born out of a need to address low reporting of anti-LGBTQ crimes and school bullying incidents by increasing public trust in law enforcement and feelings of safety in the community.

The program was expanded in 2018 to include anyone who may have been a victim of a bias crime.

Now more than 200 police agencies throughout the US and Canada are actively working with the Seattle Police Department to initiate Safe Place in their communities.

The Spokane Police Department is making the process easy by providing training videos and resources on how to help victims of hate crime on the Seattle Police Department’s website.

Here is a list of businesses that registered as early adopters in Spokane:

Odyssey Youth Movement

Perry Street Brewing

Wellness Tree

South Perry Pizza

Bee You Organics

Lantern Tap House

Roots Salon & Spa

Veda Lux

Boombox Pizza

Fast Eddies

Red Wheel

Rivercity Brewing

Borracho Tacos & Tequeliaria

Nyne Bar & Bistro

Satellite Diner

Nectar Wine and Beer

How to report a Hate Crime Offense:

• If the incident is happening now or just happened, call 9-1-1 immediately.