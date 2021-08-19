Spokane Catholic Bishop challenges Gov. Inslee's vaccine mandate for teachers

Spokane Bishop Thomas Daly said the diocese is “in conversation with civic and health officials” about Washington's vaccine mandate for K-12 teachers.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Catholic Diocese of Spokane is challenging Washington Governor Jay Inslee's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for K-12 teachers.

Most Rev. Thomas Daily, Catholic Bishop of Spokane, released a statement on Thursday that seems to oppose Pope Francis' recent opinion on vaccination. Pope Francis recently issued a public service announcement insisting that vaccines are safe, effective and an “act of love.”

Daly wrote in the statement that the Church has "made it clear that it is morally permissible to be vaccinated against COVID-19." However, Daly said those with health concerns or moral objections should not be "forced into being vaccinated."

"I am very much aware that some individuals struggle with poor health, underlying medical issues, or sincere moral objections to vaccines. It is important to remember that in Catholic moral theology, a person’s conscience may not be violated," Daly's statement reads in part.

"We who are bishops and priests are called to assist with informing a person’s conscience. We do not replace one’s conscience. If a person has health concerns or moral objections about vaccines, he or she should not be forced into being vaccinated. Moreover, priests should not be involved in signing any document concerning the conscience of another," the statement continues.

On Wednesday, Gov. Inslee announced a statewide indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status effective Monday, Aug. 23. The mandate requires people to wear a mask during parish events, including Mass. Inslee also announced a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all employees working in K-12 schools and higher education, including private and religious schools.

This means that educators, staff, coaches, bus drivers and school volunteers in Washington state will have until Oct. 18 to be fully vaccinated or face losing their job.

Washington state isn’t allowing a philosophical statement exemption option like it has for other required vaccines. However, as required by law, there are certain exemptions to the mandate based on medical or religious reasons.

In his statement, Daly said the diocese encourages vaccinations but does not "intend on violating the consciences of our Catholic school teachers nor do we intend on vouching for another person’s conscience."