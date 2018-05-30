Enter for your chance to win a Family Fun Pack of 4 All-Day tickets to Silverwood Theme Park for use on July 13, 14, or 15, 2018! Watch the CW22 daily from June 11-24, 2018 to obtain the "Silverwood Word of the Day". Input your entry word below for your chance to win. See full rules for details. Good luck!

2018 SPOKANE’S CW22 SILVERWOOD DAYS SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 2018 CW22 Silverwood Days Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to residents of the states of Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KING BROADCASTING COMPANY (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Silverwood Theme Park, and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:00 a.m. (P.T.) on Monday, June 11, 2018 and end at 11:59 p.m. (P.T.) on Sunday, June 24, 2018 (the “Sweepstakes Entry Period”).

Sponsor will announce a different “Silverwood Word of the Day” at least six (6) times each calendar day during the Sweepstakes Period during the following times periods each day: 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. (P.T.); 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (P.T.); 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (P.T.); 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (P.T.); 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (P.T.); and 10:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. (P.T.). Listen for the word of the day and then enter that day’s “Silverwood Word of the Day” by visiting the official registration page on Sponsor’s website (http://www.krem.com) and completing all the required information and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry. All entries must be received electronically by clicking “SUBMIT” by 11:59 p.m. (P.T.) on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Each Entrant may enter using only one (1) email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Maximum one (1) entry per person per calendar day during the Sweepstakes Period. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive emails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such emails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection. On or about Monday, June 25, 2018, twenty-two (22) winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received that include at least one correct Silverwood Word of the Day.

5. Prizes and Odds. Twenty-two (22) winners will each receive: One (1) Family Fun Pack of Four (4) All-Day Tickets for use on July 13, 14 or 15, 2018 to Silverwood Theme Park, 27843 North Hwy 95, Athol, ID 83801. Tickets are valid only for the July 13, 14 or 15, 2018 dates (ARV: $188.00 per Fun Pack). Winners and their guests must redeem all four (4) tickets for the Family Fun Pack on the same date, July 13, 14, or 15, 2018. Transportation to/from Silverwood Theme Park and/or other expenses are not included and will be Winners’ sole responsibility. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received from all means of entry.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about Monday, June 25, 2018 at the email address provided on their entry form. Winner must respond to the email notification within 48 hours. Failure to respond within such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to the email notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 4103 S. Regal Street, Spokane, WA 99203 within seven (7) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. (P.T.) and 5 p.m. (P.T.) weekdays) and a valid photo identification may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with such email account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the email address associated with a winning entry. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of Silverwood Theme Park, including cancellations, closings, schedule changes, or amusements.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor. The 2018 CW22 Silverwood Days Sweepstakes is sponsored by KING BROADCASTING COMPANY. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after July 30, 2018) or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), 2018 CW22 Silverwood Days Sweepstakes, KREM-TV, 4103 S. Regal, Spokane, WA 99203. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact dweig@krem.com.

© 2018 KREM-TV

© 2018 KREM