Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial: Texts talk about "zapping" children and causing pain

Texts between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell show Daybell told Vallow, "I turned up the pain to 10 and placed a spiritual virus in her," referring to Tylee Ryan.

BOISE, Idaho — Monday starts week six of the Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell trial, with former FBI Special Agent Douglas Hart back on the stand to testify about what he discovered on Lori Vallow's iCloud accounts.

So far, the state has called 59 witnesses.

Lori Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection to the deaths of two of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and the death of her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

She will no longer face the death penalty, but could be sentenced to up to life in prison.

There are no cameras allowed in the courtroom, but KTVB investigative and courts reporter Alexandra Duggan is there:

Live updates

10:45 a.m.: On July 30, 2019, Chad Daybell texts Lori Vallow:

“I got the inspiration to go back to my original death percentages that helped us track Charles, Ned, etc Tammy is very close. Her percentage has fallen steadily since Hiplos left. It is encouraging."

Lori Vallow replies, "What is the percentage now? What about JJ’s too?"

"Tammy is at 3, JJ is at 2. Both are being heavily shield to stop intruders," Chad Daybell texts back.

Lori Vallow then asks, "2 and 3 percent ? Not zero?" Chad Daybell says he will explain later. Lori Vallow tells him, "Ok. Still feeling hot for you."

"Yes, we might need to release a little steam when we talk," he texts her. "Anyway, this is the chart that shows what percentage mortals are still in their body… It worked for my friend’s wife who died, my neighbor, George Bush, Stan Lee, etc… This afternoon Tammy said she felt lightheaded…”

10:08 a.m.: On July 29, 2019, during a trip to California that Lori Vallow took with her niece Melani Pawlowski, Pawlowski's children and JJ Vallow, Chad Daybell texts Lori Vallow:

"One question. Do you want me to cause pain yet to those two 3s you're riding with?"

Lori Vallow replies, "Probably hold off on them until we arrive. They will be mistake to deal with. But I’ll text you if they start acting up and we can zap them."

"Sounds great," Chad Daybell texts back. "Yes, if they are going to act up, we’ll at least give them a reason to scream. I love, cherish and adore you. The wonderful memories keep coming back. You are mesmerizing. Raphael is one lucky guy.”

Hart said he's unsure if Tylee Ryan was on this trip.

9:55 a.m.: On July 23, 2019, the couple discuss the children in the summer before they died.

Lori Vallow: “Good morning. Missing you. Didn’t sleep much. Need you to check JJ. Weird stuff happened in the middle of the night. It’s like they distracted us with Blake. When you get home, check Tylee. She is being super sweet and helpful and she cleaned her room. She is she got switched. Totally not her. See if she got switched."

Chad Daybell: "Yes, she was switched. Please let me know when you can talk and I will explain it."

On July 26, 2019, Chad Daybell texts Lori Vallow, "How are things at home?"

Lori Vallow replies, "She’s fine. Need you to check JJ. She said he was calm and he watched movies all day which he would never do. Missing you!!”

Chad Daybell texts her back, "Missing you too! It is still JJ. I am told she is lying about him being calm and watching movies."

Later, he texts Lori Vallow: "Tonight I figured out who I feel like. I’m a grown-up version of Harry Potter, who has to live with the Dudleys in his little space under the stairs. Every few weeks I get to escape and have amazing adventures with my goddess lover, but then I have to return to my place under the stairs. But I sense permanent freedom is coming!”

9:50 a.m.: On July 22, 2019, Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow text about Hawaii.

“Hopefully we will be there someday soon together!” Lori Vallow texts him.

Chad Daybell replies, “That is the plan! And my greatest desire."

9:40 a.m.: On July 21, 2019, Chad Daybell tells Lori Vallow via text message that she is a goddess and she and him had undeniable "sexual chemistry."

"They had only known each other for three weeks, but two lonely, misunderstood souls had finally found their best friend they could confide in," he says. "The full plan wasn't completely clear to him, but the immense power radiating from her confirmed his belief that she was among the great women in the universe."

"She loves it." Lori Vallow replies.

Hart said these texts are relevant because the two discuss a plan on how they "would progress together."

At the time of these texts, Charles Vallow had died 10 days prior and Tammy Daybell was still alive.

9:30 a.m.: Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow text about Melani Pawlowski's children.

Chad Daybell talks about ripping and burning the "aura" of Blake Boudreaux.

The prosecution asks Hart what this means. He says, "It's pretty self-explanatory."

On July 21, 2019, Lori Vallow texts Chad Daybell that "Ned gave it all to Rhonda" implying Charles Vallow gave his life insurance benefits to Kay Woodcock, Hart said. "Ned" is what the couple called an evil spirit they say possessed Charles Vallow.

Chad Daybell texts her, "We will work hard on Rhonda when we are together. I will get her numbers as low as I can by Wednesday."

Lori Vallow replies, "Good. Let's work on it hard."

9:15 a.m.: These are the first texts where the couple references the deaths of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Hart said.

On July 18, 2019 Chad Daybell texts Lori Vallow:

"I have been instructed to focus my efforts on Hillary, so I will."

"OK. Find out her percentage for me and JJs."

"She is at 0.13. I turned up the pain to 10 and placed a spiritual virus in her. He is at 99.99... Raphael visited him and told him to follow Amy into the light. I also assured him that James would love and take care of his mommy, which he will with all of his heart and soul."

Lori Vallow replies, "That is sweet! I miss you desperately!"

Hart said Hillary is the spirit that is in Tylee Ryan's body, according to Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. "James" is who Chad Daybell refers to himself from a past life, according to previous testimony.

Hart also testified that the "percentages" Chad Daybell is referring to is regarding someone's death. The closer someone was to the number 0, the closer they were to death.

After this conversation, more texts are shown from later in the day:

Chad Daybell: "Just grab me by the storm and I will follow you to the end of the universe."

Lori Vallow: "When might that be?"

Chad Daybell: "Wednesday evening, and then repeatedly and gloriously until Friday."

Lori Vallow: "And then what? Back to crying and saying goodbye? Back to the box?"

Chad Daybell: "This trip to Utah had a lot of finality to it. I was told extreme changes are coming for me and for Utah. I welcome them both."

Hart said "the storm" is how the couple referred to Chad Daybell's genitals, according to his review of the texts between them.

9:00 a.m.: Former FBI Special Agent Doug Hart is on the stand.

He reads texts from Chad Daybell to Lori Vallow on July 15, 2019, where Chad Daybell tells her she is his best friend, he cannot live without her and his love for her is "overflowing."

Lori Vallow responds, "And yet... You are. So sad." She tells him she misses him and has to get back to work.

On July 18, 2019, Lori Vallow texts Chad Daybell about the insurance of Charles Vallow, a week after he was shot by Alex Cox:

"I just got the letter from the insurance company saying that I am not the beneficiary. It's a spear thru my heart. Who do you think he changed it to ?? Brandon ?? Or probably Kay ?? He left nothing for JJ."

Chad Daybell replies, "Wow. That's terrible. There's no way to find out?"



"I might be able to see when I get his computer on Sunday. I could check the emails sent to the insurance company..." Lori Vallow texts him.

Chad Daybell tells her he loves her and "it's terrible" but it's "another step in bringing down the Gadiantons, especially Brandon." According to Hart, the Gadiantons were a "secret society" of evil people in the Book of Mormon.

Lori Vallow tells him the beneficiary must be Kay Woodcock, Charles Vallow's sister and grandmother of JJ Vallow.

"It will be interesting to see if it got changed after he had two bullets in his chest," Chad Daybell replies.

Lori Vallow says Charles Vallow changed his insurance beneficiary in March of 2019 and says it "was Ned before we got rid of him."

The two goes back and forth about who could've became the beneficiary to Charles Vallow's life insurance. The two say they love each other.

