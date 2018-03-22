SPOKANE, Wash.— One group of local friends didn’t know that when they started their game of tag in high school during the early 1980s it would last for decades, and even end up on the big screen.

That was the case for a group of Gonzaga Prep alumni.

The group of men graduated from G-Prep in the 80s and now have a movie following their decades long game of tag.

It may be @edhelms and @Renner4Real playing tag on the big screen, but these guys were doing it before it was cool. Check out my interview with two of the actual guys here in Spokane who inspired #TagMovie this morning on @KREM2 ! pic.twitter.com/ToX15CA3yt — Rob Harris (@robharristv) March 22, 2018

"Just messing around, probably said 'you're it,' … next thing you know, it evolved into a game and we're chasing each other down the hallways and knocking people over," said Joe Tombari, Gonzaga Prep graduate of 1983.

The game of tag continued all the way until high school graduation, and initially died out as the men dispersed throughout the country for college and careers. A reunion in Seattle in 1990, however, resurrected the game that continues to this day.

"I mean it's not so much about just playing the game of tag," said Mike Konesky, Gonzaga Prep graduate of 1983. "As we're getting older, it's about catching up and seeing friends."

The group of friends said it's "surreal" that their teenage antics have become the basis for a major motion picture. While the script is only loosely based on the group (there are five participating guys in the movie, for example, while ten friends actually play in real life), screenwriters did consult with the friends to capture the essence of the group. The men have also been invited to meet the actors on set and see some parts of filming.

They're waiting to see the completed film, though, live on screen.

"I want to see it on the screen," Konesky said.

"Totally surprised like everybody else," Tombari agreed.

The trailer for the movie ‘Tag’ has gained a lot of attention on social media. The movie is slated to be released in the U.S. on June 15.

Catch the full trailer here (warning, some strong language)

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include the release date for the film.

