Women's March planned in Coeur d'Alene on Saturday

This year's march plans to focus on supporting voting rights. It will also protest President Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Activists are expected to gather in Coeur d'Alene on Saturday, Oct. 17 for a Women's March.

The march is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. when participants will gather in by the amphitheater area at Riverstone Park, according to a Facebook event. Nearly 100 people have said they will attend the march as of Friday afternoon, with hundreds of others who are interested.

Women’s March participants are expected to descend on cities nationwide over the weekend.

This year’s march plans to focus on supporting voting rights, with an emphasis on women. It will also protest President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court during an election year.

Organizers of the march in Coeur d'Alene say it is aimed at demanding that "Ruth Bader Ginsburg's last wish is honored and to get out the vote for the upcoming election."

Justice Ginsburg, who was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993, died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87 on Sept. 18. She was a champion of women's rights who became the court's second female justice.

In the day before her death, Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter that focused on her desires.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg said to her granddaughter Clara Spera, according to NPR.

Organizers of the march in Coeur d'Alene say participants are welcome to bring signs, flags and folding chairs.

Women's March in Spokane is hosting an online rally from Oct. 17-25. It will feature women in Spokane sharing stories and experiences about voting, according to a Facebook event.