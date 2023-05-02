Gov. Inslee announces special session to take up drug possession law

The special session is set to begin on May 16, according to the governor's office.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a special session of the state legislature that will focus on new drug possession laws.

The special session is set to begin on May 16, according to the governor's office. Inslee said he set the date after talking with Democrat and Republican legislators.

Passing legislation regarding the state's drug possession law was the only remaining to-do item that was not completed during the regular legislative session, which wrapped up on April 23.

“My office and I have been meeting with legislators from all four caucuses and I am very optimistic about reaching an agreement that can pass both chambers,” Inslee said in a written statement. “Cities and counties are eager to see a statewide policy that balances accountability and treatment, and I believe we can produce a bipartisan bill that does just that. Details are still being negotiated, but caucus leaders share the desire to pass a bill. I believe that starting the clock on May 16 will put us on a path to getting the job done this month.”

The current state law expires on July 1, which classifies drug possession as a misdemeanor on the third arrest. There is a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, up to $1,000 in fines, or both after a third arrest.

Senate Bill 5536 proposed that the penalty becomes harsher: a gross misdemeanor carries a maximum jail sentence of 364 days in jail, $5,000 in fines, or both.

However, the negotiated bill would have encouraged judges to advance a defendant's stabilization or recovery and would have allowed somebody convicted of drug possession to vacate their conviction by completing a designated substance use disorder treatment program.

Special sessions typically last for 30 days, but Inslee said the session could wrap up within several days if legislators are able to agree on a proposal.

