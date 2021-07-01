Washington lawmakers call for Trump’s removal from office after Capitol violence

Six Democratic U.S. representatives and one senator from Washington called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

Seven federal lawmakers from Washington state – all Democrats – have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and for President Donald Trump to be removed from office in response to Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol by the president's supporters.

Reps. Rick Larsen, Derek Kilmer, Pramila Jayapal, Suzan Delbene, Adam Smith and Kim Schrier, along with Sen. Patty Murray all released statements Wednesday calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the amendment.

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.

In a statement, Kilmer claimed Trump’s actions on Wednesday “incited violence” against Capitol buildings and our democracy.

Murray said in a statement that the only way to ensure Trump won’t cause “further harm” in the coming days is to remove him from office.

“The insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol today should be held fully accountable for their actions under the law. So should the President,” Murray said.

As part of a list of Larsen’s votes around Trump’s impeachment and confirming the election, he bluntly tweeted, “Trump has lost it.”