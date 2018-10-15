SPOKANE, Wash. — Incumbent Sen. Maria Cantwell and challenger Susan Hutchison will participate in a debate on Saturday at Spokane Community College.

This is Washington state’s second U.S. Senate debate.

The debate is a town-hall style, which means attendees can play a role. KREM 2’s Jane McCarthy is serving as one of the moderators for the debate. You can post debate questions for the candidates on the KREM 2 Facebook page.

The candidates will be at the college on Oct. 20 from 3 to 4 p.m. and doors open at 2 p.m. Free tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Watch the debate live on KSKN CW-22, KREM.com and KREM's Facebook page.

During the primary, 28 candidates challenged Washington state incumbent Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Democrat seeking her fourth term.

Republican Susan Hutchison is now challenging Cantwell in the race for Senate during the general election. Hutchison is the former Washington State GOP Chairman. She stepped down as chair earlier this year but did not file her candidacy for U.S. Senate until just before the deadline in May.

She said the Seattle City Council’s vote on the repealed head tax was her tipping point.

At a previous debate, Cantwell and Hutchison discussed immigration and border security, Trump administration tax cuts, health care, gun policy and troops in Afghanistan.

For more information on candidates and initiatives on Washington’s ballot, you can view a full election guide on KREM 2’s website.

