SPOKANE, Wash.

Incumbent Sen. Maria Cantwell and challenger Susan Hutchison debated on Saturday afternoon at Spokane Community College.

This was Washington state’s second U.S. Senate debate. The event gave voters more insight into the candidates and their platforms, three weeks before Election Day.

The debate was town-hall style, which meant attendees played a role. KREM 2’s Jane McCarthy served as one of the moderators for the debate.

Recap:

Question on environment: Do you believe in climate change and is it a threat to Washington's coast? #WADebate https://t.co/kMJqb4uXvi — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Sen. Cantwell: "I definitely support making sure we are not only mitigating effects of climate change, but implementing things that reduce fossil fuels" #WADebate https://t.co/kMJqb4uXvi — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Hutchison: "The word believe is associated with faith... I want to make sure when we talk about climate change we base our decisions on science. We have to be sure our decisions... are grounded in good science and clear of politics. #WADebate — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Question: How much climate change right now is related to human activity? Hutchison: "I would defer to the scientists to make that decision" #WADebate https://t.co/kMJqb4uXvi — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Question on trade: Will you advocate to lift tarrifs on our allies? Hutchison: "The best free trade is fair trade... I've been very pleased with what the administration has been able to negotiate" #WADebate — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Cantwell: "I will work to make sure we're lifting tariffs on products being made in our state" #WADebate — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Cantwell says she wants to keep modernizing and opening up markets with Canada, Mexico agreements #WADebate https://t.co/kMJqb4uXvi — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Question for Cantwell: Doesn't Mexico, Canada agreement changes validate the president? Cantwell: "I believe in tariffs last, not tariffs first" #WADebate https://t.co/kMJqb4uXvi — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Question: How long is a reasonable amount of time before tariffs turn into agreements? Hutchison says farmers say it's been unlevel playing field for so long, grateful for a president negotiating fair trade agreements https://t.co/kMJqb4uXvi — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Hutchison says farmers told her they're "willing to accept short-term pain for long-term gain #WADebate https://t.co/kMJqb4uXvi — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Hutchison says Cantwell is "member of the resist," can't talk to the president #WADebate — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Question: "Would you support single-payer healthcare? Cantwell: "Access to healthcare is a basic right and we should have universal access." Says she supports basic health plan, where people can buy insurance for $35 a month if they qualify #WADebate https://t.co/kMJqb4uXvi — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Question: How do you feel about the war on opiate as it impacts chronic pain patients? Cantwell: "We are working with physicians and clinics on what pain management should look like... we're not turning patients away, but trying to get away from this addictive drug" #WADebate — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Hutchison accuses Cantwell of soft position on border, allowing opioids to "flood across the southern border" https://t.co/kMJqb4uXvi — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Question on economy: "Housing supply and affordability issues affect every community in WA- what is the solution to ongoing housing crisis?" Hutchison: "There is no question that we have outgrown the growth management act" — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Hutchison: "The cost of land has gone up so high that we no longer can expand outside our metro areas... 40% of every home is built goes to red tape in this state. It is a crisis" #WADebate — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Cantwell: "We are in a crisis of affordable housing... because we haven't kept pace with supply." Said increasing affordable housing tax credit allowed more projects to be built, helped veterans, aging populations #WADebate https://t.co/kMJqb4uXvi — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Question: What about skyrocketing rents? Hutchison: Builders "cannot build housing that is affordable anymore because what the government has done" #WADebate https://t.co/kMJqb4uXvi — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Cantwell: The affordable housing tax credit incentivizes builders to create affordable housing, "it is about building more supply" #WADebate https://t.co/kMJqb4uXvi — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Question: What would you do about lifting the senate out of the "swamp?" Cantwell: "Our ideas are coming from the people from Washington state." #WADebate — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Hutchison: "My opponent is a poster child for being a DC insider and taking advantage... of special interests" #WADebate https://t.co/kMJqb4uXvi — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Hutchison: "Term limits is one of the ways to stop this problem." #WADebate — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Question: Do you support sanctuary cities in WA? Hutchison: "No, I don't." Says cities shouldn't disregard law of the nation #WADebate — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Cantwell: "I definitely support our local governments" in decisions on sanctuary cities https://t.co/KD0dcjvqDD — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Question on family separations - would you support proposed policies of separation? Hutchison: It's important to think about what could "stem this tide" of illegal immigration https://t.co/hkLTAhKveM — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Hutchison: "I don't agree with family separation except for the safety of children... part of what the drug cartels are doing is using children... they are often accompanied by an adult who is not their legal guardian" https://t.co/hkLTAhKveM — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Cantwell: "Don't believe in family separation... I do want border security. I do believe in stronger border agents, and moving some of our borders overseas" https://t.co/hkLTAhKveM — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Cantwell: Some of the places immigrants are coming from are the most dangerous places in the world. Says U.S. should support asylum-seekers #WADebate — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Question: What are you going to do to elevate voices of E Washington? Cantwell: We can't afford to pay any more for our electric needs... applauds Trump for making Columbia River treaty a priority, it needs to be renegotiated #WADebate — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Hutchison: "I live in Seattle" - says Seattle has very left-wing population. "I know the folks who live in eastern WA do not feel represented." #WADebate https://t.co/hkLTAhKveM — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Q: How will you combat "megafires?" Hutchison: "There's a big difference between fighting fires and preventing fires," says Cantwell blocked efforts for intelligent logging #WADebate — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Cantwell: "Hotter, drier conditions are causing more fire starts." Says fuel reduction in forests is key, working to use excess timber for cross-laminated timber #WADebate — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Question on veterans: What would you do to remedy staffing issues at VA hospitals? Hutchison: "I would recommend that our VA hospitals become centers of excellence" for veterans with injuries, and "allow their benefits to stay with them for their personal doctors at home" — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Cantwell: We need to modernize, upgrade VA hospitals, says that is in this year's budget for supporting military in WA. Bill also says families can be reimbursed for caregiving #WADebate https://t.co/hkLTAhKveM — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 20, 2018

Background:

During the primary, 28 candidates challenged Washington state incumbent Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Democrat seeking her fourth term.

Republican Susan Hutchison is now challenging Cantwell in the race for Senate during the general election. Hutchison is the former Washington State GOP Chairman. She stepped down as chair earlier this year but did not file her candidacy for U.S. Senate until just before the deadline in May.

She said the Seattle City Council’s vote on the repealed head tax was her tipping point.

At a previous debate, Cantwell and Hutchison discussed immigration and border security, Trump administration tax cuts, health care, gun policy and troops in Afghanistan.

