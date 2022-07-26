Pete Buttigieg coming to Coeur d'Alene on Thursday

Buttigieg joins Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other western governors attending the Western Governors' Association 2022 Annual Meeting.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — United States Transportation Secretary and 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will be in Coeur d'Alene on Thursday to speak at the Western Governors' Association 2022 Annual Meeting.

Buttigieg will join other members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet and other attending governors at the meeting. He is expected to discuss Biden's infrastructure law and how to make America's infrastructure stronger amid extreme weather, climate change and cyber-attacks, according to the United States Dept. of Transportation.

Buttigieg joins Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other western governors attending the annual meeting. He and the governors will discuss wildfires, cybersecurity, supply chain issues and the growing housing crisis.

Buttigieg is expected to speak at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday at the Coeur d'Alene Resort.

