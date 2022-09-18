Washington Senator candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley coming to debate in Spokane

Gonzaga University will host the debate between the two candidates for Washington Senator in October.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Debate Coalition (WSDC) announced Senator Patty Murray (D- Wash.) and candidate Tiffany Smiley will be at Gonzaga University for a U.S Senate candidate debate in October.

“Now, more than ever, it is important for voters to hear directly from candidates for public office. From the environment and education to the economy and elections, it is critical that this year’s candidates share their vision for the future and that we provide voters with direct access to leaders,” said Alicia Crank, executive director of Seattle CityClub in a press release.

I’m looking forward to debating Tiffany Smiley this October in Spokane. Voters in WA know there’s a clear choice. So much is on the line: a woman’s right to choose, the future of our democracy, and whether we build an economy that works for everyone.https://t.co/UgxK9TICNi — Senator Patty Murray (@MurrayCampaign) September 18, 2022

The debate takes place Oct. 23, at 5 p.m. Murray and Smiley will take the stage at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University in Spokane, in partnership with the Spokesman-Review and League of Women Voters.

The WSDC plans to have a live audience at the debate venue. The debates will also be available to viewers across Washington via live TV and radio broadcasts, as well as video and audio streaming.

According to the WSCD, moderators, media panelists and details to send in viewer questions for the debate will be announced in the coming weeks.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.