Councilwoman Pam Haley elected mayor of Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley City Council member Pam Haley has been elected mayor of Spokane Valley.

A council member since 2016, Haley won by a majority vote against former Valley Mayor Ben Wick.

Pam Haley joined the Council in June of 2016 when she was appointed to fill a vacancy. She served in the position until Dec. 31, 2017 and just completed her own four-year term in 2021. Haley was selected by her fellow council members to serve as the Deputy Mayor for 2018-2019.

Haley is a small business owner who holds master’s degrees in business and education. Her most notable skills within the council include budgeting, community partnerships, children’s issues, negotiating, consulting, and local issues. Prior to her election as mayor, Haley was re-elected for a four-year term as a result of the November 2021 general election.