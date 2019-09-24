SPOKANE, Wash. — Eastern Washington and North Idaho politicians are reacting to an announcement by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who said she would open an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The announcement comes after news reports that President Trump asked the government of Ukraine to investigate the family of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden for his own benefit.

Pelosi said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that the president's actions "seriously violated the Constitution" and that "no one is above the law." The president reacted on Twitter, calling impeachment a "witch hunt" and "Presidential Harassment."

KREM reached out to senators and representatives from eastern Washington and North Idaho for their reactions.

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) said she supported the decision to open an impeachment inquiry.

"I support Pelosi's decision to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry. No one is above the law. We must safeguard our democracy and stop foreign interference in our elections," Cantwell said in a statement.

RELATED: House to launch impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump

Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) of the state's 5th District, which includes Spokane and most of eastern Washington, said that it was a political move by Democrats, who she said are jumping to "unfounded conclusions."

"This is yet another example of the hyper-partisan political climate today. Instead of waiting for all the facts, House Democrats are jumping to unfounded conclusions," Rodgers said in a statement. "When people we represent are searching for hope and expecting results, both Republicans and Democrats need to dig a little deeper and be more focused on solving problems that make a difference, not just a point. I’m pleased the President is being transparent and releasing the transcript of the conversation this week. I will be reviewing the facts before making any decisions on what’s best for the American people."

Representative Russ Fulcher (R-ID) of Idaho's 1st District said this was an act of obstruction by Democrats.

"Since the day President Trump was elected to office, this has been the democrats’ strategy," Fulcher said in a statement. "They can’t win in the arena of ideas or in superiority of candidates, so the obstruction continues—tax returns, the Mueller investigation, a fake dossier, the absence of collusion, election interference, and now it’s a whistleblower report. In the meantime, the work of the people remains on hold.”

RELATED: Trump reacts to the House launching impeachment inquiry

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) released a statement on Tuesday morning before the announcement about impeachment proceedings, saying she supported the move.

"I have already said I support formal impeachment proceedings in the House," Murray said in one of the tweets. "Recent reports — and the President’s own admissions — about pressuring a foreign government to investigate a political rival are a fundamental threat to our democracy that makes this process even more vital.”

"We know there was foreign interference in the 2016 elections — and now, we have confirmation from this President that he is inviting foreign interference in the next election. This is gross corruption and a clear threat to our democracy. Anyone who doesn't speak out is complicit," Murray said in another tweet.

KREM has also reached to Senators Michael Crapo (R-ID) and James Risch (R-ID) and Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA 04), but has not heard back as of 3:45 p.m.

RELATED: President Trump says he will release 'complete, unredacted' transcript of Ukraine call

RELATED: AP: Trump ordered freeze of $400 million to Ukraine before call about Biden

The following video is a report on turnout in Spokane's Aug. 2018 Primary Election.