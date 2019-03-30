PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington Governor and Democratic Presidential candidate Jay Inslee spoke at WSU about clean energy alternatives and climate change, which are main pillars of his campaign platform, on Wednesday.

Inslee, who has served as the state's governor since 2013, visited the WSU campus in Pullman.

The talk began at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday in WSU's Bryan Hall Auditorium, according to WSU's Foley Institute.

Climate change is the primary issue of Inslee's platform.

"The governor will be dropping in Wednesday morning to meet with the Foley Institute students for a discussion about Washington’s clean energy future. He’ll also be meeting with the students who were part of the Student Voter Registration Challenge he and Secretary of State Kym Wyman organized last year," Inslee's office said in a statement.

A full video of Inslee's talk and answers to audience questions can be found below.

Inslee is the first Washingtonian to run for a major party's presidential nomination since 1976.

According to the WSU website, two U.S. Presidents have visited Bryan Hall in the past. Former President William Howard Taft spoke to students and staff in 1920 and President John F. Kennedy made a campaign stop at Bryan Hall in 1960.

He will also be appearing on CNN on April 10 for a town hall moderated by Wolf Blitzer, according to the CNN website.

