SPOKANE, Wash. — Unpaid air traffic controllers and furloughed aviation safety professionals are speaking out about the effects of the government shutdown on their jobs at the Spokane International Airport on Tuesday.

Local members of National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) will hand out informational leaflets on Tuesday. Participating air traffic controllers and other safety professionals plan to engage with travelers to explain “how the government shutdown is detrimental to the safety and efficiency of the National Airspace system,” according to a press release.

Leafleting began on Jan. 14 at dozens of airports across the United States.

The leaflets detail how the shutdown leads to furloughed aviation safety professionals and air traffic controllers working without a paycheck, according to the release. Members will also explain how the shutdown has worsened what they call a “controller staffing crisis” that has existed since a previous government shutdown in 2013.

The government shutdown is now entering day 32.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will try to muscle through the 1,300-page spending measure, which includes $5.7 billion to fund Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, the sticking point in the standoff between the president and the Democrats.

Meanwhile, another missed paycheck looms for hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.