SPOKANE, Wash. — President Donald Trump tweeted his support for for Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who is seeking reelection as a U.S. Representative for Washington’s 5th district.

Congresswoman @cathymcmorris of Washington State is an incredible leader who is respected by everyone in Congress. We need her badly in D.C. to keep building on #MAGA. She has my Strong Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence visited Spokane earlier this month to campaign for McMorris Rodgers at a fundraising event.

The bulk of Pence's visit focused on the GOP and the Trump administration, with Pence tying in the local impact of various issues. He spoke about the Kavanaugh hearings, tax cuts, and the new trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

Trump's endorsement comes just over a week before the midterm elections on Nov. 6.

