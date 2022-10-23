Differences between Sen. Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley made clear during US Senate debate

The two answered questions that included inflation, abortion and crime ahead of Washington's 2022 general election.

SPOKANE, Wash. — When it comes to some of the most important issues to Washington voters this election season, US Senate incumbent Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley showed a clear division during a debate Sunday night.

The two answered questions that included inflation, abortion and crime.

Murray, a Democrat, is seeking her sixth term in the U.S. Senate. She is Washington's first woman U.S. senator. She served one term as a Washington state senator before running a successful U.S. Senate campaign in 1992, where she has served since.

Murray said she wants to continue working for Washington families. In her candidate statement, Murray said she will always stand up to those who want to "roll back workers' rights" or ban abortions. She also said she wants to lower families' costs for healthcare and childcare.

Smiley, a Republican born in Pasco, co-founded and serves as president of Hope Unseen, a veterans advocacy organization. In Smiley's candidate statement, she said she is running to improve public safety and support law enforcement, among other priorities. This is Smiley's first political campaign.

In Smiley's recent attack ads, she has called the state's "big name" organizations, like the Seattle Seahawks and Starbucks, "woke corporations" for not wanting her to use their logos in her ads and has denounced the city of Seattle as liberal and crime-ridden.

Abortion

Asked what they would want or not want in federal legislation, Smiley said she has made it "clear I'm pro-life" and that there are good people on both sides of the aisle.

Smiley opposes a federal abortion ban and said the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe. v. Wade, allowing states to choose what's best. Smiley said she respects the will of Washington voters, and would make sure women have access to healthcare and childcare.

She said people should ask Murray if she believes in "any legal limitations to abortion."

Murray said she believes every woman should make her own choice about her health and family.

"This should not be decided by politicians," Murray said.

Murray said people should be wary when Smiley says she's "pro-life" because she heard that from Supreme Court nominees before Roe v. Wade was overturned. Now, she said, there are people coming into Washington state for reproductive care; healthcare providers working in Spokane, worry about returning home to Idaho because of the possibility of being arrested for the work they do.

Inflation

When asked what Congress should do to address rising costs, Murray said she's focused on lowering costs for families as we "get through this global challenge we're facing." She said she's worked to lower prescription drug costs. The biggest reduction in prescription drugs was seen in the Inflation Reduction Act, she said, also noting the bill to cap insulin copays at $35.

Murray said a bill was passed to lower energy costs and if the country moves toward a clean energy program it will lower costs and help "every family's pocketbook."

Smiley said Murray's answer "sounds like a Washington D.C. answer to me."

"I've taken on Washington D.C. and won," she said. "You've never taken on Washington D.C. You are Washington D.C."

Smiley said Murray stood by President Joe Biden on the Inflation Reduction Act, and said it does nothing to combat inflation.

Gun violence

Asked how Congress should address crime across the country when most funding and reform laws are done at the local level, Smiley said it's also done at the federal level.

She said Murray called for funds to be diverted from police in June of 2020. She added that cities are being "destroyed" by crime and police are not receiving the support they need.

If elected, Smiley said she would ensure officers have access to federal grant funding for retention and recruiting while working closely with prosecutors to have repeat offenders prosecuted.

Murray said crime is an issue at every level. Under the American Rescue Plan, she said resources were set aside to help recruit and retain officers. Communities are using that funding still, she said.

Murray added that there needs to be a ban on dangerous weapons. The system for background checks, she said, should be improved. And more resources to address mental health issues seen throughout the country should be provided.

In a follow up question, Murray doubled down on further restricting dangerous weapons.