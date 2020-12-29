Culp campaign sues 9 county auditors, claiming 'unlawful' election process

Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton is listed in the lawsuit that claims some votes were made illegally.

SPOKANE, Wash — The campaign for former Washington gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp is suing nine county auditors, including Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton, and Secretary of State Kim Wyman over how the November election was held.

The lawsuit lists the auditors for Whatcom, Island, Skagit, King, Pierce, Thurston, Spokane and Clark counties. The suit originally listed Wyman but an amended complaint was filed on Dec. 24.

According to court documents, the campaign claims, “The process by which this election was held was unlawful under both state and federal law.”

In the lawsuit, the campaign claims the voter registration address list data showed “many discrepancies and anomalies which destroyed the integrity of the vote in Washington.”

The lawsuit says over 1,300 registered voters were registered twice with two different active voter ID numbers and five registered voters were listed twice with the same voter ID number. Of those, the lawsuit claims 46 voted twice in the November election. The suit also claims 962 people who moved out of state registered to vote in September or October and 358 of those people voted in Washington’s November election.

The lawsuit also claims people who aren’t American citizens could have voted in Washington’s election. The suit offers no evidence of this occurring. The lawsuit claims this could happen because someone with no legal immigration status in the U.S. can get a driver’s license in the state by only proving their identity and state residency. Washington state also allows someone to register to vote while they’re applying for a license or ID card.

The lawsuit goes on to say the defendants failed to determine if the registrants were alive, living in the U.S. and Washington state, if they were previously registered to vote or had signed an oath on their application.

The lawsuit also includes a temporary restraining order prohibiting the Secretary of State from “altering or destroying any registration or driver’s license application…” and other election information.

The campaign asks that a forensic auditor be appointed to perform an audit of the election, including voter registration documents, paper ballots, their quality and count, the vote counting machines, their random results when tested and the voting results in Whatcom, Island, Skagit, King, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, Spokane and Clark counties.

The Culp campaign posted about the suit on Facebook Monday evening saying, “Who’s getting sued? Pretty much everyone.” The campaign also posted the first four pages of the lawsuit.

The campaign plans to do a Facebook Live Tuesday at 7 p.m. to “discuss the suit and the evidence of illegal votes” with campaign attorney Stephen Pidgeon.

In a statement earlier this month, Wyman's office debunked Culps' claims and said, "We have safeguards in place before, during, and after each election, and conduct numerous audits throughout, to ensure all election functions and processes are operating properly and accurately."

Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said she has not been served yet but did offer the following statement:

To date, Mr. Culp has not provided evidence to me or my office to substantiate his voter fraud allegations. I urge anyone who has substantiated knowledge of voter or ballot fraud to provide the detailed evidence to the appropriate county elections official or to the Secretary of State’s Office.