City of Hayden welcomes Scott Forssell as new mayor

HAYDEN, Idaho — The city of Hayden is welcoming longtime North Idaho resident Scott Forssell as mayor of the city.
Forssell was sworn in as Hayden's Mayor during this week's city council meeting on Tuesday, May 10.
According to a press release from the City of Hayden, Forssell is passionate about transparency in government and following the will of Hayden citizens. His top concerns include the effects of current residential growth and losing Hayden's "small town feel."
A graduate of Texas A&M University and Colorado State University, Forssell has been residing in North Idaho for 30 years.
The new mayor desires to improve the city of Hayden by supporting businesses and citizens, according to the release. Following his swearing in as mayor, Forssell said that he wants the city to "turn down the heat and turn up the conversation." The city says the new mayor is looking forward working with staff and serving its citizens over the next 20 months.