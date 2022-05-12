City of Hayden welcomes Scott Forssell as new mayor

Forssell was sworn in as Hayden's mayor during this week's city council meeting on Tuesday, May 10.

HAYDEN, Idaho — The city of Hayden is welcoming longtime North Idaho resident Scott Forssell as mayor of the city.

According to a press release from the City of Hayden, Forssell is passionate about transparency in government and following the will of Hayden citizens. His top concerns include the effects of current residential growth and losing Hayden's "small town feel."

A graduate of Texas A&M University and Colorado State University, Forssell has been residing in North Idaho for 30 years.