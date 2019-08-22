OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Thursday morning that he will run for another term as Washington's AG.

Ferguson posted a statement on Twitter announcing his decision to run for the AG position again.

In the statement, he cited Governor Jay Inslee's decision to drop out of the presidential race and run for another term leading Washington state as influencing his decision.

The full statement reads:

"Governor Jay Inslee should be proud of his success promoting climate change as an urgent issue demanding immediate action. There would not be climate town halls if it were not for Jay Inslee calling for a real climate change conversations. I've spoken with Washingtonians across the state who appreciate Governor Inslee working to highlight Washington state's leadership, including out efforts defending workers, enforcing civil rights, protecting our environment, growing our economy - and our undefeated record stopping the harmful policies of President Trump. I support Governor Inslee's re-election, and I will pursue another term as Attorney General."

Both Inslee and Ferguson are up for re-election in 2020.

