President Biden to visit Seattle on Earth Day to discuss clean energy

President Joe Biden will make his first trip to Seattle since his inauguration on Earth Day, Friday, April 22 after visiting Portland.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — President Joe Biden will make his first trip to Seattle since his inauguration on Earth Day, Friday, April 22 after visiting Portland to discuss infrastructure and clean energy.

On Thursday, April 21, Biden will make a stop in Portland to discuss investments being made from the recent infrastructure bill, according to the White House.

Biden will then be in Seattle to discuss his administration’s efforts to continue growing the country's clean energy economy, as well as bringing down costs for families, the White House said.

Biden signed his $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law in November 2021.

“My message to the American people is this: America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better,” Biden said at the signing.

The federal funding allocates billions for improvements to the state's transportation, aviation, highway, broadband and wildfire mitigation programs.

Here's a breakdown of how the funding is expected to be used in Washington state:

Transportation

The state would receive $1.79 billion for transportation alone which amounts to $381 million for Sound Transit and $559 million for King County Metro.

High-speed internet access

Washington will get a minimum of $100 million to expand broadband internet in the state. Congress estimates this will help at least 241,000 Washingtonians who lack fast internet.

Climate change

There's also funding for more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, with Washington expected to receive $71 million to expand EV charging networks.

Roads and bridges