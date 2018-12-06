SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Parks officials said they will add more warning signs and fencing at Palouse Falls by the end of the month.

Park officials said the new signs and fencing will hopefully improve safety after three people died at the falls in the last year.

The additional signs will warn visitors against swimming and to stay in the authorized areas. The plan also includes a new reader board at the park entrance.

A Washington State Parks is encouraging people to be responsible and extra cautious around the falls.

© 2018 KREM