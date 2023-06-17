North Idaho College and attorney Art Macomber ask judge to dismiss alleged fraud lawsuit

The civil lawsuit accuses Macomber and three trustees of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College and attorney Art Macomber have asked the court to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges fraud.

The civil suit, filed in December 2022 by Coeur d’Alene resident Mike Gridley, accuses Macomber and three trustees of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws. The suit also alleges that Macomber and former interim president Greg South have received “unjust enrichment” as a result of their hiring.

“Some or all defendants herein engaged in fraudulent misrepresentations and/or actions outside of Idaho law breaching the fiduciary role of community college trustees, which has caused significant, additional expense to NIC and the taxpayers of Kootenai County,” the lawsuit argues.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

