SPOKANE, Wash. — Actress and Washington native Anna Faris and her family were vacationing in Lake Tahoe over Thanksgiving, when several of them started to feel sick.

"Many of us thought we had some kind of altitude sickness symptoms," Anna's father Jack told KING 5 News in Seattle. "Severe headaches and loss of energy, trouble breathing in some cases."

They went to the hospital, where they learned it was actually a much more dangerous situation.

"We had been subjected to exposure to carbon monoxide," said Faris.

The rental the family was in contained dangerous amounts of the colorless, odorless gas. Being exposed to too much of it for too long can be deadly. Carbon monoxide poisoning kills a few hundred Americans every year, according to the CDC.

"We are grateful to be alive," Farris said.

How can you prevent it CO poisoning? How can you detect it? And how can you know the building you're in is safe? We looked into it.

Prevention

Carbon monoxide comes from burning fuel. So, don't burn fuel inside. Keep generators, grills, and the like outdoors or at least very well ventilated.

Use gas appliances the way they're meant to be used; don't use your stove to heat your home.

And importantly, don't leave you car running inside a closed garage.

Old fuel-burning appliances, like furnaces, without proper ventilation can often cause problems. Be sure to get them checked periodically.

Detection

The symptoms of CO poisoning are mostly flu-like. Headaches, naseau, weakness, fatigue, dizziness, and confusion — many of which the Faris family said they experienced.

There are a couple ways to determine whether those symptoms might in fact be CO-related.

One, you can simply walk outside and get some fresh air. If the symptoms stop, but return when you go back inside, that could be a sign.

And if, like the Faris family, a bunch of people have symptoms suddenly at the same time, that could be CO.

Of course, CO detectors are the best way to keep safe.

Building codes and CO detectors

In Washington, nearly every residence and hotel is required to have them.

Only one exception in the law exists: if you've been in your home since before mid-2009, you aren't legally required to install detectors, but you will before you sell it to someone else.

In Idaho, many residences must have CO detectors next to any place someone sleeps. The laws are slightly less strict, however; they apply only to new buildings.

If you don't yet have detectors, it's a good idea to put them near where you sleep, since CO can actually knock someone unconscious and eventually kill them without their even waking up.

You'll also want to test your detectors regularly; safety experts often say as much as once per month.

If it's battery powered, you'll likely need to change those batteries every six months or so.

Detectors also decline in effectiveness over time and will eventually need to be completely replaced. How frequently varies by manufacturer, but generally speaking it's about every five years.

Now, if you're in a rental like the Faris family, how can you be sure those places have detectors?

Airbnb says they encourage, but don't require, their renters to provide detectors. You can find out if a place does by looking at the amenities section on the listing.

But, the company actually recommends guests bring their own portable detectors, just in case.