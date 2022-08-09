Tennis icon Serena Williams pens essay announcing retirement

The 23-time Grand Slam winner says she wants to focus on growing her family and her business.

NEW YORK — After decades as a professional tennis star, Serena Williams says it's time to move on to new things.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner announced her retirement in a personal essay in Vogue -- though she said that term doesn't sound modern to her.

"Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution," she wrote. "I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."

The former No. 1 ranked women's tennis player and four-time Olympic gold medalist said she wants to focus on growing her family and her business venture firm.

"My goodness do I enjoy tennis," Williams, 40, wrote on Instagram. "But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I'm gonna relish these next few weeks."

Williams returned to competition at Wimbledon just over a month ago and fell in the first round. Her announcement comes one day after a win in Toronto, her first victory since the 2021 French Open.

She said she's looking forward to the remaining tournaments of her decades-long tennis career -- even if she isn't confident in a win. She hinted that her last tournament will be the upcoming U.S. Open.

"Unfortunately I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year," she wrote in Vogue. "And I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try. And the lead-up tournaments will be fun."

Williams said she was two months pregnant with her now 4-year-old daughter when she won the Australian Open in 2017. It's a feat she doesn't want to attempt again as she and her husband, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, try for another baby.