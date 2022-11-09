x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Queen Elizabeth II’s record reign was because of a decision her uncle made

If not for his love of an American woman, Elizabeth’s uncle and his children would have sent the royal order of succession on a different path.

More Videos

LONDON, UK — Queen Elizabeth II sat on the British throne for 70 years before her death at the age of 96. But had it not been for a historic decision by her uncle, she might never have become Britain's longest-reigning monarch. 

When King George V died in 1936, the mantle passed to his eldest son, Edward VIII. Presuming that Edward would one day get married and have children, those children would precede Edward’s younger brother Prince Albert and Albert’s children in the line of succession. 

But there was a problem. Edward was in love with an American woman, Wallis Warfield Simpson. That, in itself, was not a major issue except for the fact that she was twice-divorced and both her husbands were still alive. 

Edward wanted to marry Simpson, but Simpson's marital status was an arrangement the Church of England would not accept. The prime minister wasn't thrilled, either, according to an account by Biography, and there was concern the British people would also be displeased. 

Edward had a choice to make -- and he chose Simpson. After less than one year as king, Edward not only abdicated his right to the throne but signed away the rights for any of his offspring to wear the crown. 

RELATED: Why Princess Anne wore a military uniform, but Prince Harry didn't at queen's funeral

That allowed his younger brother to ascend to the throne. Albert took the name George VI as he became king. George's eldest child was Elizabeth. When her father died in 1952 and Elizabeth was just 27, she would begin her record-long reign as the British monarch.  

Related Articles

The other thing that allowed Elizabeth to succeed her father is that George VI had two daughters but no sons. Prior to the Succession of the Crown Act in 2013, male offspring would go ahead of their female siblings in the order of succession regardless of who was born first.  

Credit: AP
Britain's Princess Elizabeth smiles as she is seen with the Duke of Edinburgh, in an open Landau, as they drive from the Guildhall, in London, on June 8, 1948, where he was made a Freeman of the City of London.

The royal order of succession now follows Elizabeth II with her son, Charles, her grandson, William, and great-grandson, George. 

The unusual abdication by Edward VIII was dramatized in the Oscar-winning drama "The King's Speech." 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out