Conservationist Jane Goodall is now a sustainable Barbie doll

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Conservationist, renowned ethologist and activist Jane Goodall has received the special Mattel honor of getting her own Barbie doll.

The toymaker announced Tuesday it would be partnering with the Jane Goodall Institute to produce certified carbon neutral dolls made from mostly recycled ocean-bound plastic.

Aside from having an environmentally sustainable Barbie, the doll's launch coincides with the 62-year anniversary of Goodall's landmark journey to Gombe National Park in Tanzania.

“My entire career, I’ve wanted to help inspire kids to be curious and explore the world around them – just like I did when I first traveled to Tanzania 62 years ago. I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel a sense that they can make a difference,” said Jane Goodall.

The doll, which is adorned with binoculars and a research notebook, is part of Mattel's Inspiring Women Series, paying tribute to several iconic women who paved roads for future generations. Goodall joins names like Ida B. Wells, Billie Jean King, Maya Angelou and Eleanor Roosevelt.

“Kids need more role models like Dr. Jane Goodall, because imagining they can be anything is just the beginning – seeing it makes all the difference," said Lisa McKnight, Mattel's executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls.

The sustainable product line is a part of Mattel's goal to achieve 100% recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all of its packaging and products by 2030, according to the announcement.

Goodall's Barbie is certified by the Climate Impact Partners, the leading experts on carbon neutrality and climate finance.

“Through this partnership, I hope to inspire the next generation of eco-leaders to join me in protecting our planet and remind them they can be anything, anywhere – on the field, in the lab, and at the table,” Goodall said.