More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

Rep. Ilhan Omar called it a "civil disobedience action" for reproductive rights.

WASHINGTON — More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers were arrested Tuesday at an abortion rights protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

Capitol Police said 35 people were arrested, including 17 members of Congress.

"Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE," Capitol Police said on Twitter. "It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests."

One of the arrested lawmakers was Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn), who shared a video of her arrest. Omar said she and her fellow lawmakers were arrested during a planned "civil disobedience action."

Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court.



I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights! ✊🏽pic.twitter.com/rpFYOGBDf4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 19, 2022

Videos shared on social media show demonstrators holding signs and wearing green bandanas.

At 1PM today, we’ll be participating in a protest for reproductive freedom and abortion rights with fellow members of the @DemWomenCaucus.



We will not be silent as our fundamental rights are under attack. — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) July 19, 2022

Capitol Police declined to release a full list of the members of Congress arrested, but a number of lawmakers confirmed their arrests on social media. They include:

The protest followed the Supreme Court's recent decision overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.

"Today we marched to the SCOTUS to protest the radical right-wing decision to overturn Roe," wrote Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York, who shared photos from the protest but didn't immediately confirm her arrest. "It’s time for some good trouble. We won’t go back."

"Proud to march with my Democratic colleagues including ⁦⁦@DemWomenCaucus members, and get arrested for women’s rights, abortion rights, the rights for people to control their own bodies and the future and our democracy!" wrote Rep. Jackie Speier of California on Twitter.