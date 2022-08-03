Biden signs executive order to protect travel for abortion

It is the latest in a series of executive actions from the Biden administration since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure.

More specifically, one of the directives Biden issued directs Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to consider action to advance access to reproductive healthcare services, including through Medicaid for patients who travel out of state.

The order also directs the secretary to call on health care providers to comply with federal nondiscrimination laws and streamline the collection of key data and information on maternal health at the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden, who continues to isolate in the White House residence after a rebound case of COVID-19, signed the executive order as he appeared virtually to launch a federal task force on access to reproductive care, led by Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Secretary Becerra is going to work with states through Medicaid to allow them to provide reproductive health care for women who live in states where abortions are being banned in that state," Biden said.

Biden said on Twitter that the order "will support women traveling for will support women traveling for abortion care, ensure providers comply with the law when women require medical care, and advance maternal health research."

It will support women traveling for abortion care, ensure providers comply with the law when women require medical care, and advance maternal health research. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2022

The new order nonetheless falls short of what many Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocacy groups have demanded of the Biden administration since the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the landmark 1973 ruling Roe vs. Wade. One chief ask has been for Biden to declare a public health emergency on abortion, which White House officials have said would do little to free up federal resources or activate new legal authorities.

Wednesday’s order is the latest in a series of executive actions from the Biden administration since the constitutional right to an abortion was eliminated in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June.

Separately, on Tuesday, the Justice Department sued Idaho over its statute that criminalizes abortions, with Attorney General Merrick Garland arguing that it violates federal law.

Near the end of Biden's remarks, he once again called on Congress to codify Roe vs. Wade into law.

“If Congress fails to act, the people of this country need to elect senators and representatives who will restore Roe and protect the right to privacy, freedom and equality.”