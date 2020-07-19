Moses Lake man killed in jet ski crash

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a jet ski crash in Moses Lake south of the I-90 bridge that left one man dead and another injured.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake man died early Saturday morning due to injuries from a jet ski crash Friday night, according the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

Police said 24-year-old Tyler Homesley was driving the water motorcycle when he crashed into another jet ski operated by 24-year-old Wyatt Oscarson.

Homesley was taken to the Laguna community, where Moses Lake Fire Department paramedics were waiting, according to GCSO.

According to investigators, rescue efforts continued, but Homesley died around 2:45 am Saturday at Samaritan Hospital.

GCSO said Homesley’s passenger, 23-year-old Brian Rosborough was taken to Samaritan Healthcare for life-threatening injuries.

Police said Oscarson was not hurt.