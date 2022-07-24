WSU Police searching for man who threatened and exposed himself to a group of women

Police are asking for help in identifying the suspect who allegedly exposed himself and threatened a group of women in the early Sunday morning.

Washington State University (WSU) Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who allegedly threated and exposed himself to a group of woman early Sunday morning.

The incident took place at the intersection of Cougar Way and Thatuna Street on the WSU Pullman campus.

Once the victims called to police, the suspect and a friend fled in a newer model crimson metallic Chevrolet Trailblazer. The vehicle is believed to have been traveling toward Moscow, Idaho.