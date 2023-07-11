Washington State University warns students of third-party data breach

The university said the breach could have been caused by an ongoing cybersecurity incident related to MOVEit Transfer, a popular filesharing program.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) is warning students and employees of a third-party data breach that may have exposed some of their personal information.

According to a release from the university, officials got a notification from a third-party service provider that "personally identifiable information" from current and incoming students and staff may have been exposed in a data breach. The university said the breach could have been caused by an ongoing cybersecurity incident related to MOVEit Transfer, a popular filesharing program.

WSU said it does not use the MOVEit software, but some of their third-party providers does, including the National Student Clearinghouse and the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association. Multiple businesses and federal agencies have fallen victim to these cyber attacks over the past few weeks.

If you think your personal information has been compromised, the Federal Trade Commission recommends taking these steps:

Closely monitor your credit report

Place a fraud alert on your accounts

Freeze your credit at each of the three major reporting agencies (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion)

Block electronic access to your Social Security information by contacting the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213.

If you believe you are the victim of identity theft, file a police report here.

WSU said the National Student Clearinghouse and Pension Benefit Information, LLC, a vendor for the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association, will get in contact with impacted students and staff directly.

For more information, click here.

