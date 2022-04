The wildfire is reported to have burned around 200 acres of land.

NESPELEM, Wash. — Wind gusts have caused a downed tree, downed power line, power outages and a wildfire north of Nespelem.

According to the Colville Tribes Environmental Trust Department, the fire has burned 200 acres of land. One structure was threatened in the fire.

The department reported that it hopes to have the fire fully extinguished by the end of the day, as winds settle and cooler temperatures head in.