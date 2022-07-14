Upcoming Eastern Washington fire season leads to campfire and activity restrictions

To combat fire risks, WDFW has enacted campfires and other activity restrictions around Eastern Washington.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting Friday, July 15, The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will begin enforcing restrictions on campfires and other activities in WDFW-managed lands and water access areas in Eastern Washington.

The new restrictions are part of the WFDW’s actions to decrease fire risk on state wildlife and other WFDW-managed lands.

According to the WFDW's website, the following will be restricted:

Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings . Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.

. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed. Discharge of firearms for target shooting or other purposes by anyone not engaged in lawful hunting.

or other purposes by anyone not engaged in lawful hunting. Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle. Do not throw lit cigarettes out your window.

except in an enclosed vehicle. Do not throw lit cigarettes out your window. Welding and operating chainsaws , including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.

, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame. Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads; and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.

“Due to the wet and cool start to the summer, we delayed restrictions this year beyond July 1, allowing people longer opportunity to enjoy campfires,” Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW’s Lands Division Manager, said in a written statement. “But wildfire risk is increasing this week, and it’s time to take proper precautions to preserve public recreation lands, wildlife habitat, public health, and safety for local communities.”

All restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

For more information and updates on these restrictions, visit the WDFW’s website.

