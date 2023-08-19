Regional temporary safer air centers opened in Spokane

The City of Spokane is taking measures to provide relief for those affected by wildfire smoke.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — With hazardous air quality levels persisting due to heavy smoke from local fires, the City of Spokane is taking measures to provide relief for affected individuals. The Spokane Public Library has announced the activation of a regional temporary safer air center at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center, located at 4320 E. Trent Ave. in East Spokane. The center will operate 24/7 and is designed to accommodate anyone seeking shelter from the smoke, regardless of their housing situation.

The Hillyard Library was forced to close its doors due to poor air quality within the building. However, all other Spokane library locations, including Central, Shadle Park, Liberty Park, South Hill, and Indian Trail, remain open with improved air quality for those seeking a safer indoor environment.

The Trent Resource and Assistance Center offers separate spaces for various demographics, along with access to showers, restrooms, three daily meals, support services, cool spaces, hydration resources, and snacks.

For those unable to access the safer air center, alternative indoor options are available. The Spokane Transit Authority Plaza downtown is open during specific hours on weekdays and weekends, offering a reprieve from unhealthy air. The Salvation Army is also offering transportation to local shelters via their vans, ensuring individuals are connected to safe spaces.

Spokane Fire Department paramedics are actively checking on at-risk groups, which include individuals with heart or lung diseases, older adults, and children. These groups are more susceptible to the adverse effects of wildfire smoke due to their unique vulnerabilities.

The City of Spokane is monitoring air quality data and weather updates, collaborating with agencies such as the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency and the Washington Department of Ecology to respond effectively to changing conditions. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through various resources, including the Spokane Regional Health District, My Spokane 311, 211 and the City's Hazard Sheltering page.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV | Search Spokane News from KREM in the Apple store, or follow this link: https://apps.apple.com/il/app/spokane-news-from-krem/id1453203379?platform=appleTV