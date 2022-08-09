Mohr Canyon Fire | Fire has burned 3,600 acres and growing, Level 1 Evacuations in place

The State Fire Marshal has issued a Level 1 Evacuation alert for Wagon Road and Palisades Road, near Waterville.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — The State Fire Marshal has issued a Level 1 Evacuation alert for Wagon Road and Palisades Road to the Grant County Line, near Waterville.

Level 1 Evacuation alert means residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information.

As of Wednesday morning, Road H SW is closed at Road 4 SW. Also, Road E SW is closed at Road 6 SW as fire crews are working to contain the fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Mohr Fire started on Monday, Aug. 8, and has burned about 3,600 acres and growing. The fire is burning in sage, wheat and grassland and is threatening homes and crops around the area.

State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Mohr Fire located in Douglas County, according to a State Fire Marshal’s Office press release.

The fire is visible from areas around Douglas County and even from parts of Grant County like Ephrata. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Tuesday, State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray activated Level 2 evacuations to help coordinate state assistance for the Mohr Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau ordered one strike team, and the fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization.

The Mobilization Plan is implemented to quickly deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions.

