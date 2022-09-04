Seven Bays Fire | burning 500+ acres with level 2 and 3 evacuations in place

Level 2 & 3 evacuation notices have been given by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. Highway 25 is now open but people should avoid the area.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — According to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Seven Bays fire is burning over 500 acres with level 2 and 3 evacuations in place.

Level 3 evacuations (GO!) have been established from Highway 25 Hume Road to Mule Ranch Road. People in the way are advised to leave immediately.

Level 2 evacuations (SET!) have been established for residents east of Highway 25 from Mule Ranch Road to Egypt Loop Road in the North, with the east boundary being the Egypt Loop Road on both ends. People in this area should be set to leave when prompted.

Evacuees are being told to go to Lincoln County's Sheriff's office at 404 Sinclair Street Davenport. An evacuation area will be established for evacuees.

The road is closed from Miles Creston Road, Hume Road and Mule Ranch Road. Highway 25 is open but authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

According to the Facebook post, several crews are on the way to aid in extinguishing this fire. Authorities are urging people in the area to clear the area and to make way for any authorities, such as aircraft or fire crews, on the way to the scene.

Hawk Creek Campground was safely evacuated in response to the fire.

This is a rapidly moving fire and this situation is currently developing.

Please check back for more details.

