Level 1 evacuations in Douglas County for 10th Street fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Level 1 evacuations have been put in place for a fire burning near East Wenatchee on 10th Street.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), the fire began Saturday evening. Firefighters worked overnight to contain the fire, which has burned about 250 acres.

No fire growth was reported overnight.

According to DCSO, firefighters will work through the day to continue extinguishing and to mop up the fire.

Level 1 evaluations are in place for people in the area, which means a wildfire threat is in the area, and you should be ready to leave. Residents are advised to plan or pack a bag, in case an evacuation is necessary. DCSO also advises to stay out until it is deemed safe by fire crews.

