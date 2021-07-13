On July 9, Gov. Little issued an emergency declaration that activated some personnel of the Idaho National Guard to help fight the wildfires raging across the state.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little says that although Idaho has been fortunate not to suffer the kind of massive wildfires that surrounding states have dealt with in recent years, but added that now was "absolutely the right time" to call in the aid of the National Guard in the fight against wildfires.

The first-term Republican governor made the comments during a press conference at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise Tuesday afternoon.

"The percent of the West that's under extreme drought, extreme dry conditions, is almost unheard," Little said.

On Friday, Little issued an emergency declaration that activated some personnel of the Idaho National Guard to help fight the wildfires raging across the Gem State.

The Idaho Department of Lands requested an emergency declaration for the first time and started working with the Idaho National Guard prior to the announcement.

IDL director Dustin Miller spoke at the beginning of the press conference and outlined what Little's emergency declaration means.

"Suppression resources across the West are already stretched thin on lands under the protection of the Idaho Department of Lands and other agencies," he said.

Miller pointed to an early fire season why fire resources are now scarce.

Little said resources and manpower to fight fires are strained across the region, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's just like everything else after this pandemic, all of these supply issues kind of get exacerbated but if there's anything the state can do, we'll do it," Little said.

In a statement, the governor said he's grateful that Idaho guardsmen are available to step in and help Idaho's communities.

"Wildfire is presenting an imminent threat to life, property, and the environment, and we need all hands on deck. I appreciate our firefighters and fire managers for working so hard under such challenging conditions," he said in a statement.

Little said the guardsmen will mostly help with the logistics behind the scenes and about 20 of them will join fire line crews.

He said his biggest fear this fire season is "one of these great, big mega-fires that start creating their own weather" and threaten the lives of residents, firefighters and wildlife.

Currently, about one-third of the Gem State is under severe drought conditions and about 80% is experiencing between moderate to exceptional drought conditions.

Josh Harvey, the fire chief for the IDL, said the state is at fire readiness level five, out of five levels. Nationally, the country is at a fire readiness level four.

He added that the state's current dry conditions are more akin to what Idaho would see in August.

"When the citizens of Idaho are playing out in the woods or working in the woods, please use extreme caution," Harvey said. "Think before you do. Know before you act. If you want to protect our firefighters and take care of your neighbors, be extremely careful."

Six counties in North Idaho are now under Stage 2 fire restrictions until further notice in order to curb the number of human-caused wildfires.

When he signed the emergency declaration, Little said he anticipated the whole state being under Stage 2 fire restrictions in the coming days. He urged Idahoans to do what they can to prevent wildfires and respect fire restrictions.

"We want the people of Idaho to know how important it is for them to do their prevention and to comply with these closures by these land managers," he said.