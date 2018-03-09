Washington firefighters are helping to battle a fire season in British Colombia that has burned more than two million acres.

Officials with the Washington Department of Natural Resources said they sent ten four-person fire engine crews to help fight the fires.

DNR officials said crews are on a 14-day assignment that began September 1 and can be pulled back to Washington if needed.

Nearly 40 active wildfires continue to burn in British Colombia, according to British Colombia's Wildfire Service.

Earlier this month, a team of Washington first responders traveled to Hawaii to assist during Hurricane Lane. The group of 35 was comprised of law enforcement and firefighters from King and Pierce counties in western Washington. Three search dogs also made the trip.

