SPOKANE, Wash. — As the weather continues to warm up around the Inland Northwest, hundreds of firefighter across Washington train and prepare for the state's wildfire season during the summer and early fall months.

The 2020 wildfire season is projected to be an active one, and crews will have to also make efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus while they battle wildfires.

Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Hilary Franz spoke with KREM's Whitney Ward about what the season will look like amid the pandemic, including what changes will be made.

Franz said crews will take steps, such as limiting the number of crew members in aircraft and trucks, to enable them to fight fires while practicing social distancing when possible.

Mobile users, click here to view the interview.

RELATED: Severe drought worsens in central Washington

RELATED: What trails, parks are still open in Spokane during coronavirus 'stay home' order