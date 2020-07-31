Brush fire burning behind Target on Spokane's South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters are battling a brush fire near Target on Spokane's South Hill.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tweeted at 1:32 p.m. on Friday about a brush fire that is prompting a high response at S. Regal Street and E. 53rd Avenue. KREM photojournalist Roger Hatcher says the fire is off of Palouse Highway.
At last check, several trees caught fire and video tweeted by Hatcher appears to show flames spreading to nearby brush. It is unclear at this time what sparked the fire.
Hatcher, who is on scene at the fire, said it is moving quickly. He added that it is drifting toward a nearby apartment complex.
A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning are in effect for all of the Inland Northwest through Friday at 8 p.m. Spokane is expected to hit 103 degrees on Friday.
Increased wildfire danger is a concern that KREM meteorologists have noted with extreme heat in the forecast.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.