Brush fire burning behind Target on Spokane's South Hill

A brush fire is burning off of Palouse Highway near Target on Regal Street. It is moving quickly, according to a KREM photojournalist on scene.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters are battling a brush fire near Target on Spokane's South Hill.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tweeted at 1:32 p.m. on Friday about a brush fire that is prompting a high response at S. Regal Street and E. 53rd Avenue. KREM photojournalist Roger Hatcher says the fire is off of Palouse Highway.

At last check, several trees caught fire and video tweeted by Hatcher appears to show flames spreading to nearby brush. It is unclear at this time what sparked the fire.

Hatcher, who is on scene at the fire, said it is moving quickly. He added that it is drifting toward a nearby apartment complex.

Spokane Fire is on scene of a brush fire off of Palouse Highway just behind Target on the South Hill. pic.twitter.com/ozgtCNkZGf — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) July 31, 2020

Multiple fire units are on scene of a brush. The fire is drafting near some Apt Complex. pic.twitter.com/xsQ2Ao9ONa — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) July 31, 2020

A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning are in effect for all of the Inland Northwest through Friday at 8 p.m. Spokane is expected to hit 103 degrees on Friday.

Increased wildfire danger is a concern that KREM meteorologists have noted with extreme heat in the forecast.