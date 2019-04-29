PULLMAN, Wash. — Three Washington State University student athletes, including two football players, were arrested on felony vandalism charges.

A spokesperson for the Pullman Police Department said officers received a report on Saturday morning that people were jumping on cars at the Cougar Ridge Apartments on College Hill. A witness said they followed the suspects, who drove away from the scene.

A Whitman County Sheriff’s deputy pulled the suspects over before Pullman police arrested 21-year-old Christian Haangana, 19-year-old Fa’avae Fa’avae and 20-year-old Makamae Gormera-Stevens for felony second-degree malicious mischief. This charge means the damage they allegedly caused exceeded $750.

The athletes allegedly dented the hoods and busted windows of a Mercedes sports utility vehicle and sedan.

Haangana is a redshirt junior offensive lineman who played in all games for the Cougars last season.

Fa’avae is a redshirt sophomore linebacker who appeared in ten games last season, recording six tackles with 2.5 sacks.

Gomera-Stevens is a sophomore forward on the women’s soccer team. She made her first collegiate start against No. 19 Minnesota, playing 79 minutes.

Pullman police said the investigation is ongoing. The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office will decide whether to file charges against the student-athletes.